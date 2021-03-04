City of Edmonds seeking community feedback on what’s desired in next police chief

As part of its recruitment process for the next Edmonds Chief of Police, the City of Edmonds is asking the community to weigh in regarding the desired characteristics and qualifications for the job.

The city has hired the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) to conduct a search Edmonds’ next police chief. The IACP has released a survey to gather community feedback to help develop characteristics and qualifications of an ideal candidate. Survey participation is voluntary, and responses are confidential.

“Community input is essential to developing a shared vision of the qualifications and expectations for our next police chief,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “I encourage our residents, business owners and workers to participate in this survey.”

The survey is open now and can be accessed at www.research.net/r/EPDCommunity. The survey will remain open until Sunday, March 14.

Any questions regarding the survey or if you need assistance in completing it, contact EdmondsMAChief@theIACP.org.

`