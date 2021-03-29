‘Coffee for Dummies’ author to appear at Edmonds Bookshop virtual author event April 1

During his 25 years at Starbucks, Major Cohen had many roles, and in his last seven years led coffee education efforts for the company. His first book, Coffee for Dummies, is a wide-ranging resource on the history, sourcing, preparing and enjoying of coffee. David Brewster, co-owner of Edmonds Bookshop and fellow Starbucks veteran, will interview Cohen virtually from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 1.

You can view the live-streamed event April 1 on the Bookshop’s Facebook page.

In his book, the now-retired Cohen –a Specialty Coffee Association-certified instructor — will takes you on a rocket-fueled journey from the origins of the liquid bean’s popularity to best ways to prepare and enjoy coffee in your own home. You’ll learn how to evaluate the advantages of different coffee styles and makers, and how even the smallest detail–varietal, roast type, texture–can influence how good that cupped lightning tastes on your tongue.