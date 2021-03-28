Construction on citywide pedestrian improvements to begin March 29

With the goal of improving safety at nine pedestrian crossings in Edmonds, the city will begin construction March 29 on its Citywide Pedestrian Crossing Enhancements Project.

Improvements will include pedestrian curb ramp upgrades to comply with ADA requirements, corner bulb-outs to reduce the crossing distance for pedestrians, traffic signal modifications, flashing beacons, new pavement markings, signs, and a safety education program.

The city secured a federal transportation grant through the Safe Routes to School Program to help fund these improvements. The nine locations, related improvements and tentative start dates are:

Locations: Walnut Street/8th Avenue South & Main Street/Olympic Avenue

Improvements: New curb ramps/bulb-outs, flashing beacons and crosswalk pavement markings

Start date: March 29, 2021

Location: 76th Avenue West & 206th Street Southwest

Improvements: New curb ramps, flashing beacons and crosswalk pavement markings

Start date: April 12, 2021

Location State Route 104 & 232nd Street Southwest

Improvements: Traffic Signal modification and conversion from Emergency Signal to Traffic Signal

Start date: June 2021

Location State Route 524 & 84th Avenue West

Improvements: High-intensity Activated crossWalK (HAWK) signal and crosswalk pavement markings

Start date: June 2021

Locations: State Route 524 & 7th Avenue North, Dayton Street & 2nd Avenue South, Dayton Street & Harbor Square and 229th Place Southwest and 106th Avenue West

Improvements: Flashing beacons and signage

Start date: March 29, 2021