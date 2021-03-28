Construction on citywide pedestrian improvements to begin March 29

With the goal of improving safety at nine pedestrian crossings in Edmonds, the city will begin construction March 29 on its Citywide Pedestrian Crossing Enhancements Project.
Improvements will include pedestrian curb ramp upgrades to comply with ADA requirements, corner bulb-outs to reduce the crossing distance for pedestrians, traffic signal modifications, flashing beacons, new pavement markings, signs, and a safety education program.
The city secured a federal transportation grant through the Safe Routes to School Program to help fund these improvements. The nine locations, related improvements and tentative start dates are:
Locations: Walnut Street/8th Avenue South & Main Street/Olympic Avenue
Improvements: New curb ramps/bulb-outs, flashing beacons and crosswalk pavement markings
Start date: March 29, 2021
Location: 76th Avenue West & 206th Street Southwest
Improvements: New curb ramps, flashing beacons and crosswalk pavement markings
Start date: April 12, 2021
Location State Route 104 & 232nd Street Southwest
Improvements: Traffic Signal modification and conversion from Emergency Signal to Traffic Signal
Start date: June 2021
Location State Route 524 & 84th Avenue West
Improvements: High-intensity Activated crossWalK (HAWK) signal and crosswalk pavement markings
Start date: June 2021
Locations: State Route 524 & 7th Avenue North, Dayton Street & 2nd Avenue South, Dayton Street & Harbor Square and 229th Place Southwest and 106th Avenue West
Improvements: Flashing beacons and signage
Start date: March 29, 2021
If you have questions, contact the City project manager Jaime Hawkins at 425-754-4106, or at Jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov. You can also contact Jaime Hawkins for information about this project in another language.
