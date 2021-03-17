Donate to provide homeless shelter and enter to win $2,000 room makeover

Edmonds real estate company The Six Degrees Team, in partnership with Compass Real Estate, is sponsoring a giveaway for a room makeover. Throughout March, if you visit www.sixdegreesteam.com and donate $5 or more to Pallet homeless shelters, you will automatically be entered into a giveaway for a $2,000 room makeover.

The award includes a $1,000 professional painting with color consultation plus a $1,000 HomeGoods gift card.

All donations from this event will go to Pallet homeless shelters, an Everett-based company that builds shelters for displaced individuals and families. Learn more at www.palletshelter.com.

Your donation will help provide shelters that are made out of highly durable aluminum and composite materials and can be assembled in less than an hour. An entire community of shelters can be assembled in days to serve the homeless or families displaced during a natural disaster.

Donations made through March 31, 2021 will be automatically entered in the drawing for the room makeover. One entry per donation and entrant must reside in the greater Seattle area. The winner will be announced via the Six Degrees Team Facebook Page.