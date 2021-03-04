E-W girls soccer drops first match of season to Jackson

Playing their first match since November 2019, the Edmonds-Woodway girls soccer team traveled to Everett Memorial Stadium to take on the 4A Jackson Timberwolves. The Wolves scored three unanswered goals in the final 29 minutes to come from behind and defeat the Warriors 3-2 in the opening match for both teams in this short, nine-game regular season.

The Warriors started scoring early, when Riley Horton connected on a corner kick in the 8th minute of the game to take a 1-0 lead.

They would control the first half, playing good defense and easily turning away what offense the Lady Wolves were able to muster, carrying that 1-0 lead into the half.

The second half started much like the first, with Edmonds-Woodway’s Deanna Montero Vega scoring eight minutes in to take a 2-0 lead.

Jackson got on the board three minutes later and scored three times in 13 minutes, to overtake the Warriors and secure the team’s first win of the season, 3-2.

Prep Girls Soccer: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Jackson, March 3, 2021

Edmonds-Woodway 1 1 — 2

Jackson 0 3 — 3

Warriors scoring

First half: Riley Horton goal, Melia Plumis assist

Second half: Deanna Montero Vega goal, Noelle Becker assist

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 0-1-0 overall; Jackson 1-0-0 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs. Kamiak; Friday, Mar. 5; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— By Scott Williams