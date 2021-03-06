Edmonds Art Beat: A Teenie Weenie Gallerini downtown, student showcase, contests for artists, scholarships

Teenie Weenie Gallerini at ARTspot

Free little art galleries have been sprouting up across the country. This recent trend showcases small art galleries, all under 5 inches. ARTspot is presenting a free little art gallery inspired by @free_little_art_gallery. Visitors are invited to take a piece of miniature art, leave a piece or both! All are welcome, but please leave the tiny patrons and furniture in the gallery. The free little art gallery is located in the kiosk on the front of ARTspot at 408 Main St.

Opening night features art work by Joan Ward and @tracykayfelixart. Learn more about all of the events that happen at ARTspot.

#artspotteenieweeniegallerini

#freelittleartgallery

It’s time to submit artwork for the 2021 Puget Sound Bird Fest

Attention Puget Sound Artists: Puget Sound Bird Fest 2021 Poster Contest is currently accepting submissions of original artwork representative of Puget Sound bird life. The winning submission will be used on the 2021 Puget Sound Bird Fest poster for the event taking place Sept. 11-12 in Edmonds. There is a $350 prize sponsored by Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation for the winner. To learn more about entry, visit the website or email Jennifer Leach.

7th Annual Teach Music Week with Keep Music Alive

Keep Music Alive is preparing to celebrate the 7th Annual Teach Music Week, March 15-21. Free music lessons are being offered to new students across 1,000-plus locations. Most lessons are online and can be taken anywhere. To find locations that are participating, search here.

Arts in Action student showcase at the Edmonds Center for the Arts

The Arts in Action student showcase, hosted at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, is a lively event celebrating student activism and the future leaders of tomorrow. Arts in Action brings spoken word and dance performances to the stage with music, song and visual artists. The program is sponsored by the Edmonds School District, the Edmonds Center for the Arts, and the Communities of Color Coalition. The program will be live-streamed on March 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and no tickets are required. The live-stream link can be found here. tickets can be reserved here.

Planning committee member Courtney Wooten explains that Arts in Action was born from a collaboration with a wide variety of local residets in the Edmonds School District who have been working to support the Black Lives Matter Year of Purpose in our schools. Several local businesses have sponsored honorariums for student performances, including Morgan and Moss, Walnut Street Coffee, Vicki Young Real Estate, Aspire at Dendreon, Northwest Coastal Hoops and Kennelly Keys.

Cascade Symphony offers scholarships to high school music students

Scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 will be awarded by the Cascade Symphony Orchestra to qualified high school senior music students from the Edmonds, Mukilteo, Northshore and Shoreline school districts. These scholarships are for students who plan to continue their musical studies in college, but majoring in music is not required. Candidates audition on an orchestral instrument with a five-minute recording of their finest playing. Apply here before the deadline of Friday April 2.

The Best Book I Ever Read Poster Exhibit and Raffle

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission and Friends of the Edmonds Library program have joined up to promote and literacy and visual art for third-grade-age students residing in Edmonds with The Best Book I Ever Read Poster Exhibit. Any third grade student residing in Edmonds or attending a school within the city limits of Edmonds who submits a poster will be entered into a raffle for one of 20, $10 gift certificates to Edmonds Bookshop.

The raffle winners’ posters will be exhibited outside on the fence line along Main Street as part of the EAC’s On the Fence program and in the windows of the Edmonds Library. As a special treat the announcement of the raffle winners will be held on March 31st during an online zoom meeting with a presentation by children’s author and illustrator Avril van der Merwe.

For information and an entry form go to the website. All entries are due by March 19.

Still time to enjoy the 45th DeMiero Jazz Fest this weekend

The 45th DeMiero Jazz Fest is streaming this weekend with a world-class lineup. Online concerts are open to the public on the last day of the event, beginning with performances at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 6. Ticket information can be found here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.