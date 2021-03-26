Edmonds Art Beat: Art Walk returns in April, plus children’s book event, Cascadia art auction

Art Walk Edmonds is back

April Art Walk will have both a month-long display of art at select businesses and a dedicated Art Walk Edmonds evening. The third Thursday event will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 15. COVID capacity guidelines and safety precautions of mask wearing and hand cleaning will still be expected.

Maps can be found on the Art Walk Edmonds website as well as a list of artists and participating businesses. For businesses that would like to participate the deadline to submit your form and payment is Friday, March 26.

The Best Book I Ever Read – Poster exhibit and special online presentation

Edmonds children’s book author and illustrator Avril van der Merwe is giving a special presentation on Wednesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the Best Book I Ever Read Poster artists of 2021. This event is hosted by the City of Edmonds Arts Commission and the Friends of the Edmonds Library. This event is online via Zoom and open to all. The Zoom link can be found here. Use passcode 622558.

Author van der Merwe is a native of South Africa. She is the author of How Cheetah Got His Tears, Once Upon a Rhinoceros, I Don’t Want to be a Hyena, and Don’t Be Shy, Bushbaby. During the event she will give a short talk about art and illustration and even teach a few words in Zulu! For more information about the author, click here.

From March 31 to May 22, images of the posters that were submitted will be on display on the fence along Main Street at the Frances Anderson Center’s playfield. The posters will be available in an online gallery at the Edmonds Best Book website.

Save the date: Cascadia Art Museum Spring Art Auction

Featuring more than 35 pieces of art, this auction will be online so you can peruse from the comfort of your home. To get updates and sneak peeks of art to be included in this auction, sign up for the Cascadia Art Museum newsletter. More information can be found on the website.

Edmonds Driftwood Players announces 2021 theatre scholarships

Edmonds Driftwood Players annual scholarships given to deserving students interested in pursuing theatre education are now open to applications. All theatre majors are welcome to apply and scholarships can be used toward tuition at any college, university, or technical school in the United States. Deadline for application is April 30, 2021. For more information click .here.

ShoreLake Arts and the Shoreline Short Short Film Festival tickets now on sale

The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival is back for its fifth season. This year’s event will take place as a pop-up drive-in, and tickets are available now for the single-night event at Shorewood High School on April 24. Learn more here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.