Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation offering scholarships for local art students

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is once again awarding scholarships to Edmonds-area students who plan to study a visual arts-related curriculum in college. All students who live within the Edmonds School District or who attend Edmonds College are eligible to apply. Students who have received a foundation scholarship in the past can apply for a renewal of their award.

The foundation will be giving away $32,500 in aid this year. The art student scholarships are fully endowed through the foundation board and include two additional scholarships: the Sambataro Award and the Mummy Award.

“Given the many financial difficulties of the past year, the foundation is pleased to be able to continue its scholarship program,” said Scholarship Committee Chair Barbara Norgaard-Reid. “With many families having suffered due to COVID-19, scholarships are even more important for budding young artists who want to develop their skills through higher education.”

To apply for a scholarship, visit www.edmondsartsfestival.com/apply-foundation/ and scroll down to the Art Student Scholarship section for a link to the application.

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to education and the cultural enrichment of our community through the arts. The Foundation gifts more than $80,000 annually in the form of scholarships, grants, public art installations, and large special community projects. The annual Edmonds Arts Festival is the primary fundraiser for the Foundation, allowing the Foundation to realize its mission.

The foundation plans to share scholarship winners' work on its social media channels as a way to celebrate their accomplishments.

