Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary assists with safe water project for Thailand schoolchildren

The Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers International Committeee Chair Bill Taylor has announced the completion of a new, sophisticated water purification project for a 200-student school in a remote village in the highlands of northern Thailand.

The Edmonds Daybreakers club teamed with Rotary Clubs in Washington, D.C. and Maechan, Thailand — along with the Edmonds-based SE Asia Foundation — to accomplish this effort. It’s one of many such water projects Rotary has sponsored around the world in places where safe drinking water is scarce.

Here is a first-hand report from Rotary partner Carol Acosta in Maechan, Thailand:

“All work was completed at Wiang Sa and the dedication held on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The kids were present for the dedication, as well as (Maechan Rotary) club members and dignitaries from the local district.

“The facilities were dedicated in typical Thai style. Large bags of organic produce from a local grower were presented to each of us in addition to a delicious lunch. We arranged to have ice cream for all the children who learned to say: ‘I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream’ before receiving it, to add a bit of fun to the afternoon.”

In addition to the purification system, the project included a storage tank, faucets where the children can fill their water bottles, and piping and faucets to other points around the campus.

According to an Edmonds Daybreakers announcement, the school supplied the supporting frame for the equipment and paid staff for the school-supplied labor. Even the children pitched in, amazed that there are people in the U.S. who care enough to help a small school in Northern Thailand. The total budget for the project was less than $ 5,000, provided by the three Rotary Clubs through the SE Asia Foundation.