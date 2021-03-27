Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary sponsors IT classroom project in remote Thailand village

Bill Taylor, International Chair for the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers reports that the club continues to wrap up projects begun and funded pre-COVID, including some of its international efforts. One of those is the successful completion of a new sophisticated IT classroom for a school located in a remote village in the highlands of northern Thailand.

Here is a first-hand report from Carol Acosta, member of the local Rotary Club in Maechan, Thailand, the local Rotary club in the project.

“Baan Mae Ta Maew is a small primary school which is being moved higher up the mountain to have better access to an internet signal that will permit improved connectivity for IT usage. and to avoid flooding experienced every year during the rainy season at the previous site.

Currently, they have the activity building at the new site and the bathrooms we built earlier this year. The director is working to get the other buildings up, but it may take some time. He has salvaged roof tiles from another site and is planning a golf tournament and that will help raise some funds. The villagers will supply the labor. They are farmers, not construction workers, but can certainly do work supervised by a qualified contractor.

The computer equipment is in two rooms. The younger children were working on learning to read the Thai alphabet. The computers definitely made that easier as the letters were quite clear and easily read. The older children appeared to be at ease with the equipment,

This is a small school in an isolated location, but all the villagers appear to have a common commitment seeing that their children become as educated as possible.

Thanks must be given to the Rotary Club of Washington, D.C., Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club and the SE Asia Foundation.

Following our visit to see the equipment, we were treated to a really good lunch that we shared with the director and teachers. We had taken a sort of a sweet sandwich and mixed fruit milk for the children and handed it out after their lunch. They enjoyed the treats.”