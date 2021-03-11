Edmonds Floretum Garden Club March 15 meeting includes program on Willow Creek Hatchery

Brooke Skowyra of Sound Salmon Solutions at Edmonds’ Willow Creek Hatchery will be the guest speaker at the Monday, March 15 meeting of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11:15 a.m.

The program will include an overview introducing Willow Creek Hatchery. You’ll learn about the hatchery operations, educational programs and volunteer support. The salmon are inside the hatchery from December through February, so there will be plenty of photos and videos. Hear about the Salmon in Schools program, which has a livestream of the tank through March 12. Students have been watching since Jan. 10, when the coho were just eggs. Now they are in the fry stage and getting fed daily: tinyurl.com/SISlivestreamtank .

This meeting is open to members and non-members. To receive the Zoom link for the program, interested attendees should send an email to edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com.

You can find Floretum online at edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/EdmondsFloretumGardenClub