Edmonds Housing Commission recommendations to come before city council March 16

An overview of the Edmonds Citizens’ Housing Commission’s policy recommendations will be presented to the Edmonds City Council during its March 16 meeting. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and can be accessed online through the city’s webpage: http://edmondswa. iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx . Materials for the meeting, including for the Edmonds Housing Commission item, are available on the same webpage.

Established by a city council resolution in spring 2019, the Citizens’ Housing Commission – – comprised of residents appointed by district — expired on Feb. 1, 2021.

The commission was tasked with making housing policy recommendations for council consideration by the end of January 2021. You can find the complete set of 15 recommendations, along with more information about the housing commission and its work, at www.edmondswa.gov/ housing-commission.html.

No action will be taken at the March 16 meeting. According to a city announcement, it’s likely the council will consider one or two recommendations at a time over the course of the next year or so. More work will be done to get public input, explore the various policy ideas, identify options and decide on any other steps, the city said.

Any recommendations that could change city code or the comprehensive plan would require multiple public meetings and public hearings before a final decision is made. <

Other items on the March 16 agenda include annual report from the City Hearing Examiner and amendments to the city’s new tree regulations.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in executive session to discuss pending or potential litigation.