Edmonds Lions Club donates books to Westgate Elementary

When the Westgate Elementary School library needed 1,000 books for a student book giveaway, the Edmonds Lions Club came to the rescue,

Working in conjunction with the Snohomish County District Lions Club, the Edmonds club presented the children’s books to Westgate Elementary librarian Teresa Whittmann last week.

Due to the pandemic, book donations are harder to come by, said Edmonds Lions Club member Jim Forgey. So if you are interested in supporting the Lions Giving Library program for children and have books to donate, you can email Forgey for more information.