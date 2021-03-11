Edmonds Lutheran Church sponsoring Goodwill Donation Drive March 15 to benefit Scriber Lake HS student authors

Edmonds Lutheran Church is sponsoring a Goodwill Donation Drive from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, March 15, with proceeds benefiting Scriber Lake High School student authors

Goodwill will have two 28-foot trucks in the parking lot of Edmonds Lutheran Church, located at 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds. They accept small pieces of furniture, clothing and textiles and all household items except for mattresses.

Goodwill will make a donation of $600 to Scriber Lake High School for each truck filled.