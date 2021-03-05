Edmonds man running all weekend to benefit food bank

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, Edmonds resident Armando Ortiz began running across Edmonds to raise money for the Edmonds Food Bank. This is no ordinary run, however. Ortiz will be running four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

According to friend Susan Powell, Ortiz is responding to the 4x4x48 Facebook challenge from “his idol” David Goggins, a retired Navy SEAL and the only member of the U.S. Armed Forces to complete SEAL training (including two Hell Weeks), the U.S. Army Ranger School and Air Force Tactical Air Controller training.

Ortiz will end his run Sunday morning.

“Many of his running mates from the Edmonds running group will be joining him along his runs,” Powell said. Ortiz’s original goal was $500 but so far he has raised almost $2,600, she added.

You can learn more and donate via Ortiz’s Facebook page.