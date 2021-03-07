Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 23-March 2

Feb. 23

23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

10500 block Nottingham Road: A resident reported being the victim of an online scam to steal crypto currency.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving with no valid valid license.

800 block 9th Avenue South: A subject reported an attempted financial scam.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

4000 block 132nd Street Southeast: Edmonds police assisted the Mill Creek Police Department with a commercial alarm that was triggered at a construction site. Suspicious subjects were caught on camera by the alarm company but were determined to be site workers.

19500 block 80th Avenue West: Subjects reported witnessing possible drug activity within the city.

Feb. 24

20700 block 80th Avenue West: Someone reported credit card fraud.

9100 block 189th Place Southwest: Unemployment fraud in victim’s name was reported.

22200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen and found later in an impound lot.

100 block West Dayton Street: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

9100 block 242nd Street Southwest: A woman had bank accounts opened in her name that she did not authorize.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A subject reported an ongoing request for money by a known female.

1200 block 6th Avenue South: A reported possible court order violation was discovered to be miscommunication between the parties involved.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A package was stolen from an apartment doorstep.

Feb. 25

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Two men were removed a from business after being found on the property after business hours.

1400 block 164th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A school reported witnessing something involving a student via online learning. Officers contacted the student’s father and verified no issues with student.

22900 block 75th Avenue West: An adult reported a sexual assault that occurred when the victim was 7 years old.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was removed from a property after initially refusing to leave.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A mail truck window was broken and a bin of mail was stolen.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to disturbance at a medical facility and provided transportation assistance to the involved subject.

Feb. 26

21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled while parked in a shopping center parking lot and a backpack was stolen.

21000 block 83rd Avenue West: A neighbor damaged the windshield wiper of a new resident’s vehicle during a parking dispute.

23600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business. The subject was located, charged and trespassed from the business.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a business and was located in the parking lot. She was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft charges and an outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was caught shoplifting from a grocery store. She was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft and removed from the business.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A shotgun that was stolen during a burglary was recovered by Oregon State Police.

Feb. 27

23900 block Highway 99: An argument involving a couple was reported at a motel.

23900 block 76th Avenue West: Multiple unknown subjects stole a cell phone from another subject while the person was walking on the sidewalk. The subjects implied that they had a gun and fled in a vehicle.

23900 block 80th Place West: Police responded to a verbal argument between a mother and daughter.

7700 block 199th Street Southwest: An intoxicated subject involved in an argument with family was transported to a medical facility for evaluation.

22300 block Highway 99: A man left his moped at a local business plaza because it was broken. When he returned two days later, it had been stolen.

8700 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of two juveniles seen via security camera entering a building. The juveniles were located, admitted to entering the building and released to their parents’ custody. The property owner did not want to press charges.

23900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after police responded to a domestic assault report.

Feb. 28

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Employees at a medical facility reported being assaulted by a patient. Criminal charges were referred to the prosecutor’s office.

100 block 5th Avenue South: Subjects refused to leave a business property, which caused a delay with opening. The subject refused a request by police to leave and was arrested for trespassing.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A residence storage unit was burglarized and a shelving unit was stolen.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A third-party reported a disturbance involving two people arguing in a vehicle.

400 block Admiral Way: A victim discovered scratch (keyed) damage to their vehicle.

20000 block Interstate 5 South: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest. The subject was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

18900 block 94th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported as a runaway but was located by the parents in back yard.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A California resident reported fraudulent benefits card activity in Edmonds.

9700 block 231st Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a parent and their adult daughter.

18800 block 89th Avenue West: Police responded to an assault involving family members. An initial search for the suspect was unsuccessful. However, the suspect was eventually located and arrested.

March 1

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with a possible shooting.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an warrant.

21100 block 72nd Avenue West: An assault was reported at a business. However, surveillance video footage showed no crime.

17800 block 69th Avenue West: A residential burglary occurred.

9000 block 242nd Street Southwest: A resident selling an item using an online platform received a fraudulent check from a buyer.

22700 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at a dealership.

23600 block 97th Place West: A man called 911 stating he wanted to drive a vehicle through a house.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A bicycle was reported stolen.

8600 block 182nd Place Southwest: Three dogs escaped their house and one bit a neighbor on the arm.

22500 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at a business. The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot and was not located.

24100 block Highway 99: Two male shoplifters pushed a manager during a fight while they were being removed from a store. The suspects eventually left and were not located.

22100 block Highway 99: A wallet and phone were reported stolen, possibly by a known subject.

March 2

22100 block Highway 99: A warrant suspect was located and arrested at a motel.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to vehicle theft that just occurred. The vehicle was recovered and the suspects were arrested.

18200 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman reported missing personal items after one of her tenants moved out.

23600 block Highway 99: A man returned to his vehicle after shopping to find the driver-side mirror had been broken off.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft stealing a bicycle.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a hospital parking lot.