Edmonds Police Blotter: March 16-22, 2021

March 16

14800 block 35th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with searching a construction site for a burglary suspect. The suspect was arrested by deputies after he fled the scene in a vehicle.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds police K9 assisted Mountlake Terrace police with apprehending a felony warrant subject.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A pickup truck was stolen overnight and recovered unoccupied the following day by the Redmond Police Department.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: Extension ladders belonging to an apartment complex were stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who stole beer was detained and removed from a business. No charges were filed.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject purchased items from a store using counterfeit money. Police said the suspect has been doing this at other locations around Washington.

23000 block Edmonds Way: An employer received threatening texts from a former employee regarding a dispute over pay. The employee had been terminated for breaching a contract and stealing on the job.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A subject turned in father’s old handgun for destruction.

800 block Main Street: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between roommates.

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to an attempted robbery at a credit union but the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

18900 block 84th Avenue West: Police received a report about subjects on a motorcycle prowling mailboxes. The motorcycle was located but the suspect fled when police attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

23400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a call regarding a suspicious person at a closed business. Upon arrival, police discovered it was an attempted burglary. The suspect was located and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

March 17

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: An unsecured bicycle was stolen from a first-floor apartment patio.

23900 block 84th Avenue West: A vehicle window was smashed by an unknown subject at a transmission shop.

100 block 5th Avenue North: Plants were reported stolen from the front of a store.

20400 block 86th Place West: A residence was broken into while the homeowners were out of town. Nothing was reported taken but the home appeared to be in disarray.

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a nuisance complaint that resulted in a man being removed from the location.

100 block 5th Avenue South: A man who dropped his motorcycle in an intersection after leaving a local establishment was arrested for DUI.

19100 block 88th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported between father and son.

March 18

24100 block Highway 99: Police made contact with two subjects sitting in a dark corner outside of a building. The male and female subjects voluntarily identified themselves and the man was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Several rented storage units were burglarized.

18300 block 72nd Avenue West: Charges were referred to the county prosecutor’s office for a domestic violence-related court order violation.

9200 block 232nd Street Southwest: Officers assisted with providing information for a suspected court order violation.

22200 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a motel.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A BB gun was found at an apartment complex.

March 19

Edmonds Way/Pine Street: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision. The at-fault driver was identified and cited.

24100 block Highway 99: A briefcase was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. The suspect was captured on video but not located.

24000 block 76th Avenue West: A package on a front porch was opened and the contents were stolen.

9200 block 217th Street Southwest: A resident reported theft of money after being swindled by a subject claiming to be from the Federal Reserve.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: A man was removed from a vacant property for loitering.

March 20

100 block 5th Avenue North: An impaired subject who flagged down officers requesting transportation assistance was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23700 block Highway 99: A subject was observed by a business in a vehicle with drug paraphernalia. The business’ staff requested the subject be removed from the property.

21100 block 78th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled overnight and items were stolen.

10100 block Edmonds Way: An upset customer was cited for disorderly conduct after yelling at a business employee in a threatening manner, using abusive language and kicking a building door.

7400 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight and items were stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A female was removed from a business for shoplifting and the stolen property was recovered.

9800 block Edmonds Way: Subject reported a lost wallet with a tracking device concealed. No known credit card usage was reported but the wallet showed movement around the state.

23800 block Highway 99: A known subject was arrested for outstanding warrants.

23600 block Highway 99: Recent damage was reported to a vehicle (key marks). The suspect was identified and criminal charges referred to the county prosecutor’s office.

March 21

23300 block 96th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen. Keys for the vehicle had been stolen from an adjacent prowled vehicle.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A subject reported being sexual assaulted by a family member.

16600 block 72nd Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested and transferred to Mountlake Terrace police custody.

March 22

8900 block 179th Place Southwest: A vacant home was burglarized.

24100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a shoplifting complaint involving male and female suspects. The man left prior to police arrival and was not located but the associated female was contacted and removed from the business.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was detained by business staff. The business did not want to file charges and only wanted the subject removed from the location.

Highway 99/204th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted another police agency with DRE (drug) evaluation.

224th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested for hit and run, DUI and resisting arrest.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton