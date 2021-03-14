Edmonds Police Blotter: March 2-8, 2021

March 2

22100 block Highway 99: A warrant suspect was located and arrested at a motel.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle theft, locating the vehicle and suspects, who were arrested.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized. The office area was damaged and items were stolen.

18200 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman reported missing personal items after former tenants moved out.

23600 block Highway 99: A man returned to his vehicle after shopping to find the driver-side mirror was broken off.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft of a bicycle.

21900 block Highway 99: An unknown subject cashed a forged money order at a business.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted after police conducted a welfare check involving a child.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a hospital parking lot.

March 3

21600 block Highway 99: A third party reported a subject looking into vehicles. The subject was contacted but no crime was determined.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: An argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend was reported.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A disturbance call led to a felony warrant arrest.

8800 block 238th Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle that was obstructing traffic was impounded after attempts to contact owner were unsuccessful.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for burglary.

23600 block Highway 99: A work van was broken into overnight and personal items were stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A theft complaint resulted in a man being removed from a store.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A motorcycle and other property were discovered stolen from storage unit.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for disorderly conduct after obstructing vehicle traffic.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for theft of a bicycle.

23500 block Highway 99: A resident was scammed out of money by a subject claiming despair and offering gold jewelry as loan collateral.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man stole three alcoholic beverages from a gas station and fled in a vehicle.

March 4

24300 block Highway 99: A business discovered wheels on one of the company vehicles had been stolen and replaced.

24200 block 76th Avenue West: Catalytic converters were stolen from business vehicles.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: EPD assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department in apprehending a suspect.

24100 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

900 block 5th Avenue South: A bicycle was found abandoned on sidewalk.

18300 block 72nd Avenue West: A court order violation was reported. The suspect was not located and charges were referred to the county prosecutor’s office.

7200 block Soundview Drive: A report about a suspicious vehicle parked in a person’s yard led to an arrest for physical control.

20400 block 82nd Avenue West: A disturbance between friends and damage to a vehicle that occurred sometime overnight were reported.

1000 block Puget Drive: A woman stole paper towels from a location.

March 5

7900 block 211th Place West: A third party reported concerns of possible bruising observed on a child.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was burglarized and a motorcycle stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for assaulting a woman after forcing her into a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: Food was stolen from a business.

23700 block 80th Court West: A theft was reported at a residence.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A storage shed door was forced open. Locks were broken.

March 6

8900 block 179th Place Southwest: A vacant home was burglarized.

8100 block 208th Place Southwest: A resident discovered a mailbox was open and contents had been stolen. Other open mailboxes were observed in area.

7700 block 234th Street Southwest: An anonymous caller claimed being assaulted but declined to reveal identify or press charges.

21900 block Highway 99: A wallet was left in a shopping cart, picked up by a stranger and not returned.

24100 block Highway 99: Shoes, purses and clothes totalling $1,500 were stolen.

232nd Street Southwest/100th Avenue West: A hit-and-run vehicle collision led to an attempt to elude and a DUI arrest.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A husband and wife got into an argument over a television program that they were watching; no assault occurred.

22700 block Highway 99: A subject attempting to steal vehicle parts was captured on video but not located.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: Police investigated a suspicious death in a parked vehicle and said it may have been a possible drug overdose.

21900 block Highway 99: A man previously removed from a business was detained by store security. The suspect was cited and released for criminal trespass.

23900 block Highway 99: Police responded to an assault in progress at a motel. After arriving, officers determined no crime occurred.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was detained by store security, cited for theft and released.

7700 block 234th Street Southwest: A possible assault was reported.

March 7

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage shed was broken into. No suspect was located and it wasn’t known if items were stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized. Entry was made by a truck smashing through the business’ glass door.

800 block Main Street: A woman was assaulted by her roommate’s girlfriend. The suspected was arrested and booked into jail.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman’s reported assault was determined to have occurred in another jurisdiction.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A rental storage unit was burglarized and multiple items were stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle associated with a warrant suspect was observed in a business parking lot. The warrant suspect was located and arrested.

March 8

200 block 5th Avenue North: A bicycle was turned in as found property.

500 block 5th Avenue South: Two bicycles were stolen from a locked parking garage.

21500 block 80th Avenue West: A baby stroller was entered into evidence as found property.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A stolen motorcycle was recovered from a local condominium.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A resident’s wetsuit was stolen from a ground-floor patio area.

8900 block 196th Street Southwest: A passport was reported lost during recent travels.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit burglarized.

22000 block Highway 99: A man attempted to pass a counterfeit $50 bill at a store. The man claimed no knowledge and had recently received money from work.

100 block 2nd Avenue South: Multiple vehicles were prowled and damaged.

9100 block 220th Street Southwest: A possible sexual assault involving juveniles was reported. The investigation is ongoing.