Edmonds Police Blotter: March 9-15, 2021

March 9

21900 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.

7900 block 206th Street Southwest: A subject found a “realistic looking” BB gun pistol on a walk. The BB gun was entered in police evidence as found property.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A resident reported a neighbor’s vehicle door open. It is unknown if a theft occurred at the time. Nearby mailboxes were also observed open in the area.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: A newspaper box was vandalized with graffiti.

18300 block 72nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating a court order placed against him by his father.

100 block Bell Street: A condominium building sign was damaged.

8500 block 216th Street Southwest: A bicycle was found in the walkway of outdoor steps leading to a house.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen from an apartment complex parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to an arrest for license and registration violations.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Spanish translation assistance was provided to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

March 10

22100 block Highway 99: An altered vehicle trip permit was discovered affixed to a vehicle and seized for destruction.

18300 block 72nd Avenue West: A possible court order violation was reported.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A business door window was shattered by an apparent rock.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was stopped by store security for theft and police removed him from the location at the request of staff.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was smashed and the vehicle was prowled in a parking lot.

1000 block Puget Drive: A business manager reported an item was stolen from the business parking lot.

5200 block 172nd Street Northeast: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office while searching for a driver who attempted to elude police.

March 11

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A person called to report possible sexual misconduct between adults that occurred years prior.

800 block Caspers Street: A lock on a residential shed was discovered broken. It is unknown if anything was taken.

22000 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported. The suspect was identified and charged.

21600 block Highway 99: A subject was observed breaking multiple vehicle windows with a skateboard. The suspect was located and arrested.

7700 block 220th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen from a resident’s driveway. It was recovered by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

8400 block 200th Street Southwest: A resident reported identity fraud and money theft committed by an ex-girlfriend.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assault after police responded to a physical domestic incident.

March 12

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized by two males. Both were arrested.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A resident reported an envelope containing personal documents had been lost sometime during a recent move.

23700 block Edmonds Way: Two unidentified subjects were captured on a business surveillance camera as they knocked over and damaged outside planters.

8100 block Sierra Drive: A resident selling items online was duped by a fraud suspect who overpaid and requested some funds returned. The initial payment was later determined to also be fraudulent.

1100 block 6th Avenue South: A man reported an unknown subject set up an e-commerce account in his name. The man also said someone set up an eBay business using his name.

23100 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

23200 block 76th Avenue West: A key ring with several apparent vehicle keys was found and turned in for safekeeping.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A response to a disturbance call resulted in police removing a man from a business.

24000 block Edmonds Way: An attempted traffic stop led to a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle was found abandoned in a driveway and recovered unoccupied.

19100 block 88th Avenue West: An argument occurred involving a father and son. There were no reported were injuries.

March 13

8600 block Maplewood Lane: A resident discovered the catalytic converter was stolen from a truck.

7000 block Olympic View Drive: A telephone scam was reported. The suspect said the victim won a large prize but needed money to collect it.

800 block Main Street: Ongoing issues between roommates led to a verbal argument.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Keys were found at the beach and turned in for safekeeping.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was detained by store security, removed from the business and criminally cited for theft prior to release.

22100 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

March 14

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject reported being harassed by a neighbor and others within the same apartment complex.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A third party reported an assault. The apparent victim was contacted but did not wish to pursue charges.

21500 block Highway 99: Police arrested a man for threatening others with a machete at a bus stop.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A collision investigation resulted in the arrest of a driver for DUI.

19100 block 88th Avenue West: A man requested his adult son be evicted from their shared residence.

March 15

8200 block Sierra Drive: A subject requested a court order against a friend’s ex-husband.

21600 block 79th Avenue West: A victim’s cell phone was stolen after being listed for sale online. The thief provided fraudulent proof of payment.

21900 block Highway 99: Multiple subjects reported their cars were damaged by what appeared to be keys.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A victim’s purse was stolen from a vehicle and credit cards were fraudulently used.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: Police responded to a possible court order violation involving a husband and wife. However, no probable cause was established.