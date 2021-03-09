Edmonds School Board set March 9 to amend multiple policies, discuss communication efforts

Aiming to provide equitable access to all Edmonds School District students, the Edmonds School Board will decide at its Tuesday, March 9 meeting whether to revise the district’s policies regarding fines and fees for students in low-income families.

The board will vote whether to waive extracurricular fees for students who are eligible to participate in the federal free-or-reduced-price meal program, and to reduce fees for student’s family members and other non-students who would have difficulty in paying the entire amount of the fee due to their low income. The change would bring the policy in line with a new state law passed last year.

The board will also vote to whether to renew the interlocal cooperation agreement with Snohomish County Human Services to accept grant funding to continue funding intervention specialists to provide prevention and wellness services to high school students identified at high risk for alcohol/other drug use or mental health services.

The board is also scheduled to discuss and adopt several other revisions for district policies.

Also during the meeting, staff will brief the council on the district’s efforts to increase communication with the community.

The board will also vote to award contracts to internet providers Ednetics/FatBeam and Wave to provide internet connection services for the district.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the board will accept written comments only until further notice. Virtual public comments can be submitted prior to the meeting by clicking here.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 and can be streamed live on the district’s Youtube channel. For additional information on attending board meetings and to view the meeting’s agenda, click here.