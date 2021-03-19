Edmonds School District announces tentative agreement with grades 3-12 teachers for in-person learning

Aiming to meet the governor’s emergency proclamation to offer in-person learning to all students by mid-April, the Edmonds School District announced Friday its bargaining team has struck a tentative agreement with grades 3-12 teachers.

In a letter to families, District Superintendent Gustavo Balderas said the tentative agreement with the Edmonds Education Association — which represents the district’s certified teaching staff — is on working conditions for Stage 3 (3rd-6th grade) and Stage 4 (7th-12th grade).

“I want to thank the EEA for their collaboration and hard work that got us to this agreement quickly and efficiently, while keeping the focus on what’s best for our kids,” Balderas said.

According to Balderas, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is being drafted and will be presented to the Edmonds School Board during its March 23 business meeting. Additional information about the agreement relating to Stage 3 and Stage 4 will be shared after the board votes to approve the MOU.

Read the full letter below: