Edmonds School District sponsoring ‘Special Education Beyond High School’ event March 24

Families with students who have developmental disabilities are invited to learn about college and life after high school during an Edmonds School District-sponsored webinari from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. See the district’s online calendar for the Zoom link.

The event is part of the district’s Special Education Speaker Series, presented by the Special Education Advisory Council (SEAC) and the district’s Student Services Department.

Families will learn about college and the NW Disability Support West Coast Think Inclusive College Coalition. Also, graduates will talk about their college experiences. Now, more than ever, high expectations and college for students with an Intellectual Developmental Disability (IDD) can be part of the plan when thinking about opportunities beyond high school. Presenters include Jamie Burch (she/her) NWDSA, ABI Project & Community Coordinator Northwest Disability Support.

Families that need an interpreter in a language other than Spanish or ASL interpretation are asked to register three days prior by emailing specialeducation@edmonds.wednet.edu or calling 425-431-7047.