Edmonds School District student artists sought for 2021-22 calendar

All Edmonds School District students are invited to submit a photo of one piece of artwork they created this school year for possible inclusion in the 2021-22 Edmonds School District calendar.
Art may also be selected for sharing in other district publications or on social media. You can enter your artwork until 5 p.m., April 22, 2021 using the online submission form.
Here is what families need to know:
- Students K-12 are allowed to submit one piece of art they have created during the present school year.
- A student email account or Gmail account must be used to upload the photo of a student’s artwork. Families submitting for multiple students must use a separate address for each student.
- Parental permission is required.
Questions may be directed to Barb Childs at ChildsBA@edmonds.wednet.edu
