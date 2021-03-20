Edmonds School District update: Kindergarteners now returning to classroom week of March 29

Kindergarten students will now be returning to in-person learning by the end of March, according to the Edmonds School District.
The district announced Friday that kindergarten in-person learning originally scheduled to start the week of April 12 will instead begin the week of March 29.
According to a letter signed by Superintendent Gustavo Balderas, students identified as belong to Group A of the district’s phased plan to return to in-person learning will begin in-person Monday, March 29 and students in Group B will begin in-person Tuesday, March 30. This means they will return to their schools the same week as first-grade students.
In the letter, Balderas said the decision to return students earlier was based on the governor’s emergency proclamation to offer in-person learning to all of our students by April 19.
Earlier Friday, the district also announced that a tentative deal had been struck between the district’s bargaining team and the Edmonds Education Association regarding the return of grades 3-12 teachers to the classroom
Read the full letter below:
Dear kindergarten families,
Kindergarten in-person learning will now begin the week of Monday, March, 29.
Kindergarten in-person learning was originally scheduled to start the week of April 12, after Spring Break. However, it has been decided to bring kindergarten in-person learners into our buildings the week of Monday, March 29. Specifically, students in Group A will begin in-person Monday, March 29 and students in Group B will begin in-person Tuesday, March 30. This means they will come into their schools the same week as our 1st graders.
This decision is based on the governor’s emergency proclamation to offer in-person learning to all of our students by mid-April.
Thank you for your continued patience and flexibility throughout this school year. We know this wasn’t the kindergarten year you imagined for your child. We are excited to welcome our youngest learners into our schools very soon!
Please reach out to your school if you have questions.
Sincerely,
Dr. Gustavo Balderas
Superintendent
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.