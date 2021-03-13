Edmonds Schools Superintendent says district will ‘do everything we can’ to meet governor’s mandate for in-person learning

Responding to an announcement Friday that Gov. Jay Inslee plans to issue an emergency proclamation that all schools in the state must offer an option for in-person learning for K-12 students by mid-April 2021, the Edmonds School District Superintendent said the district will “do everything we can to meet the mandate.”

Under the order, K-6 students around the state must be allowed an opportunity for hybrid instruction — a mix of remote and in-person learning — by April 5. Then, by April 19, all other students must be given an opportunity to have a hybrid instruction.

“I want families and our community to know the district will work with our employee groups to do everything we can to meet the mandate from the governor to provide in-person learning to all our kids,” Edmonds School District Superintendnet Gustavo Balderas said. “We know our students and families have been struggling for nearly a year now, as it was March 13, 2020, when we were ordered to close all schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

On Feb. 19, the district announced a deal had been struck with the Edmonds Education Association to move into Stage 2 of the district’s school building reentry plan. Under Stage 2, kindergarten through second-grade students would be able to return to in-person learning starting March 22. On Feb. 25, the district said that that they were working to return kindergarten through second-grade students to school buildings in March, but planned to provide a variety of in-person learning opportunities to grade 3-12 students remaining in remote learning.

Here’s the full letter sent Friday from Dr. Balderas: