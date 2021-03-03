Edmonds underwater photographer announces ‘Planet Ocean’ book for ages 9-14

Underwater photographer and Edmonds resident Annie Crawley has released a new book for ages 9-14, Planet Ocean: Why We All Need A Healthy Ocean.

Crawley is the photographer for the 64-page Junior Library Guild Selection book, written by Patricia Newman.

While world maps show five ‘oceans,’ Crawley notes that there is only one ocean and it’s”the engine of our existence.”

In the book, Newman and Crawley dive into three ocean regions to show the unique connections to each other — and us.

First stop, the Coral Triangle in the South Pacific. One quarter of all ocean species spend time on coral reefs. These remarkable animals have been the foundation of our world for hundreds of millions of years, making human life possible.

In the Salish Sea of the Pacific Northwest, readers see marine plants and phytoplankton that produce half the world’s oxygen. And here’s a surprise — they’ve been doing so for almost two billion years longer than land-based plants.

Then, readers explore the Arctic, which drives a global conveyor belt of nutrients to support all other parts of the world.

The text, images, and QR code videos show readers what happens beneath the waves when they’re not looking.

Readers also discover how people harm the ocean. Planet Ocean shows the effects of climate change, ocean pollution, and unsustainable fishing practices, and leaves its audience ready to do something.

“One of the greatest things about scuba diving is discovering the other 70% of our planet,” Crawley said. “I’m ecstatic to bring our ocean to life and share what scientists, kids, and teens are doing around the world to help the ocean. We need to change our relationship with how we treat the life source of our planet.”

Teacher resources are available here. A playlist called Planet Ocean Book is available on www.YouTube.com/AnnieCrawley

Crawley, CEO of Dive Into Your Imagination, has spent the past 20 years living and working around the world. As an award-winning producer, photographer and motivational speaker, she photographs and produces programs about life on our planet. Trained as a journalist, her recent work includes multi-media ocean events, keynote speaking, books, films, cartoon characters from the Adventures of Ocean Annie series, and a series of eBooks designed for the iPad® available on the iBookstore.

She is a member of the Women Divers Hall of Fame, a PADI Ambassadiver, and Master Scuba Diver Trainer. She runs a scuba diving team in Edmonds and teaches science, photography and more to kids and teens. As the founder of Dive Into Your Imagination, her mission is to promote an understanding about ecological systems to create a sustainable human relationship for a healthy Ocean. Dive Into Your Imagination is changing the way the next generation views the ocean and themselves. Learn more at www.OurOceanAndYou.com and www.AnnieCrawley.com

Author Patricia Newman’s books inspire young readers to seek connections to the real world. Her titles encourage readers to use their imaginations to solve real world problems and act on behalf of their communities. These books include Sibert Honor title Sea Otter Heroes: The Predators That Saved an Ecosystem; Junior Library Guild Selection Eavesdropping on Elephants; and Green Earth Book Award winner Plastic, Ahoy! Investigating the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Newman frequently speaks at schools and conferences to share how children of any age can affect change. Visit her at www.patriciamnewman.com.

“Books like this one help lead the way to a better climate future for all inhabitants of Mother Earth. We are all in this together,” said Academy Award winning actor and environmentalist Jeff Bridges. “I was introduced to the beauty and importance of the world’s oceans by my father Lloyd Bridges, who starred on the TV series Sea Hunt. He impressed upon me the importance of protecting and preserving the ocean as a critical part of the ecosystem.”

You can order the book at www.anniecrawley.com/shop/books/planet-ocean-why-we-all-need-healthy-ocean.