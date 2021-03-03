Edmonds Waterfront Center announces Great Decisions 2021 discussion program

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is launching a Great Decisions discussion program in March that will focus on eight critical global issues facing America and the world today. This program is in partnership with the International Baccalaureate program at Edmonds-Woodway High School, and several students will participate in the discussions.

Larry Fuell, retired Director of the Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, will moderate the events, and there will also be an expert on each topic,

Each discussion will be held on the second Wednesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. (except in July and August). The events will be on Zoom but may move to in-person at the Edmonds Waterfront Center once COVID restrictions have been lifted. A brief video will be viewed together at the start of each discussion.

Topics to be discussed include:

Global supply chains and national security (March 10)

Persian Gulf security issues (April 14)

Brexit and the European Union (May 12)

Struggles over the melting Arctic (June 9)

China’s role in Africa (Sept. 8)

The Korean Peninsula (Oct. 13)

Roles of international organizations in a global pandemic (Nov. 10)

The end of globalization? (Dec. 8)

Registration is required, and payment is due at time of registration. Cost for the program is $35 and includes registration and briefing papers for all 8 discussions.To register, email Michelle Burke or call 425-774-5555 ext. 108. Registration is limited to 25 participants to encourage informality and discussion. Sign up soon to reserve your spot.

Once you have registered: