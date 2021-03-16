Equity in education focus of next Edmonds Diversity Commission ‘Teach Us All’ film screening March 21

Teach Us All – Elevating Equity in Education for Every Student is this month’s film of the 2020-2021 Diversity Film Series sponsored by the Edmonds Diversity Commission. The film will be screening virtually at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 21.

Produced by the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes, Teach Us All is a documentary and social justice campaign on educational inequality set against the backdrop of the 1957 Little Rock school crisis. Sixty years after the Little Rock Nine faced violent resistance when desegregating Central High in Arkansas, America’s schools continue to represent the key battleground of the Civil Rights Movement. Teach Us All demonstrates powerful lessons from history within a timely context, emphasizing the need for unity and collective action to rectify the disparities among America’s children.

Teach Us All is written and directed by Sonia Lowman. There will be a chance for conversation after the film screening.

You can view the movie screening at this Zoom link:

zoom.us/j/91412435510?pwd=WkZ0QUtFN3FZSzBYcWFqVEM5THRXUT09

Meeting ID: 914 1243 5510

Passcode: 252498

And here’s the trailer:

Also mark your calendar for the next two films in the series, both focused on education. On April 18, it will be The Homestretch, a film that follows three homeless teens as they fight to stay in school, graduate and build a future. From the Diversity Commission announcement:

Each of these smart, ambitious teenagers –Roque, Kasey and Anthony — will surprise, inspire and challenge audiences to rethink stereotypes of homelessness as they work to complete their education while facing the trauma of being alone and abandoned at an early age. Through haunting images, intimate scenes and first-person narratives, these teens take us on their journeys of struggle and triumph. As their stories unfold, the film connects us deeply with larger issues of poverty, race, juvenile justice, immigration, foster care and LGBTQ rights. By Anne de Mare and Kristen Kelly. The film may be previewed at: www.homestretchdoc.com/trailer

Here’s the April 18 screening link:

zoom.us/j/92223556572?pwd=ci9HRXNrNUZyak5MUHkyRVZyQVI3dz09

Meeting ID: 922 2355 6572

Passcode: 405164

And the May 16 screening features I Learn America by Jean-Michel Dissard and Gitte Peng. The movie synopsis:

At the International High School at Lafayette, a Brooklyn public school dedicated to newly arrived immigrants from all over the world, five teenagers strive to master English, adapt to families they haven’t seen in years, and create a future of their own while coming of age in a new land. Through these five vibrant young people, their stories and struggles, and their willingness to open their lives and share them with us, we “learn America.”

The May 16 screening links:

zoom.us/j/96842037384?pwd=bWNSakFML2tFeWY4VXhEbUZSVWlNQT09

Meeting ID: 968 4203 7384

Passcode: 169983

Additional information about the films is available at diversity.edmondswa.gov. The Edmonds Diversity Film Series is sponsored by the Edmonds Diversity Commission, My Edmonds News and the Edmonds Center for the Arts.