Floretum Garden Club sponsoring another Edmonds Kids Garden event March 20-21

Building on the success of the first Edmonds Kids Garden last month at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will be holding another event this weekend — March 20-21.

The free event is open to Edmonds and Shoreline area youth and their families, and runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. Join Floretum at Shoreline’s Kruckeberg Garden for a scavenger hunt and take-home activity kit that contains all the materials you need to grow a leprechaun’s favorite food — spring strawberries — at home. Limit one kit per child, while supplies last.

The Edmonds Kids Garden event series is a collaboration between the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation and the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club, funded by a grant from National Garden Clubs, Inc., to celebrate and promote youth gardeners. Printing and materials were donated by Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds.

For more information, visit www.kruckeberg.org/edmonds-kids-garden/ or email edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com.

Attendees will be asked to observe COVID-19 safety guidelines: Wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash hands often.

