Foundation for Edmonds School District, Gesa Credit Union offering high school-themed debit cards

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has partnered with Gesa Credit Union to launch a fundraising campaign through a suite of co-branded, high school-themed debit cards. The campaign will raise funds for programs that will enrich academic and nutritional programs for Edmonds School District students.

According to a foundation announcement, Gesa — Washington’s second largest credit union — has raised more than $500,000 in donations to support students statewide. With this partnership, the foundation will become the first Western Washington school foundation to partner on Gesa’s co-branded affinity debit card program.

The suite of cards, available at no cost to Gesa members, feature the Foundation for Edmonds School District along with Edmonds Woodway High school, Lynnwood High School, Meadowdale High School, Mountlake Terrace High School, Scriber Lake High School, and Edmonds Heights K-12. Each time a co-branded affinity debit card is used, Gesa will make a small donation through the Foundation for Edmonds School District to support important academic programs.

“The Foundation for Edmonds School District is proud to team up with Gesa Credit Union on this wonderful fundraising effort,” said Deborah Brandi, the foundation’s executive director. “Gesa’s affinity debit card donations will help provide the financial support needed for the programming offered to our students throughout the year. Gesa brings great awareness to financial literacy and the opportunities and resources available to our students, families, teachers and community at a critical time.”

Gesa members can switch to a co-branded debit card at no cost and can request a card by mail, or in-person for instant issue at any branch location. The cards are free to Gesa members with a checking account and there is no fee for members to switch their card to any of the designs offered. To learn more about Gesa Credit Union and the co-branded debit card program, visit www.gesa.com.

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 21,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and part of Bothell. For 37 years, the Foundation for Edmonds School District has worked in partnership with the district to provide supplemental funding to support students, families, and educators. Learn more at www.foundationesd.org.