Fraley-Monillas announces she’ll seek fourth term on Edmonds City Council

Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas said Monday she will seek re-election to the Position 3 council seat she has held since 2010.

Fraley-Monillas said she made the decision after having “numerous conversations with friends, supporters and family,” adding “I have much work still to be accomplished!”

Among her priorities, she said, would be “public safety with our police department, and she pledged to “never vote to underfund our police department. We have great staff within our police department and they will continue to deserve our proper funding,” she said.

A resident of the Lake Ballinger neighborhood, Fraley-Monillas said that she will also continue to advocate for development of Highway 99, which is a key priority of Mayor Mike Nelson and the city council.

“The neighborhoods around Highway 99 deserve the same action as the rest of Edmonds,” she said, adding that the area can provide “housing for the missing middle as well as affordable, low-income, senior, veterans and disabled housing,” plus opportunities for transit-oriented development.

In addition, Fraley-Monillas said she “will continue bring to light the issues around diversity, equity, equality, inclusion and acceptance of all in Edmonds. Hate has no place in Edmonds. Everyone deserves to be treated responsibly and fairly. I will continue to fight for those whose voices are soft and drowned out,” she said.

Also important, she said, is “a sustainable environment,” adding she will “continue to support issues of preservation of our beautiful city.”

During her 10 years on the council, Fraley-Monillas has served as council president for three years as well as council president pro-tem for two years. She has also served as Edmonds’ representative to the Snohomish Health District for the past 10 years, including two years as chair and four years as vice-chair. Other roles she has filled include:

– Eight years on the Snohomish County Law and Justice Commission

– Nine years on the Snohomish County Transportation Coalition (SNOTRAC)

– Six years as a Puget Sound Regional Council alternate

Fraley-Monillas also has been the council’s representative to the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and the Edmonds Center for the Arts/Public Facilities District board, spent 14 years on the board of the Edmonds Senior Center, and was a founding member of the City of Edmonds Diversity Commission.

An updated campaign website is coming soon, she said.