Hazel Miller Foundation announces recipients of grant awards

The nonprofit Hazel Miller Foundationa has announced grants it has awarded to local organizations for 2020 and 2021

Over the course of the 2020 grant cycle, the foundation approved several grants including Dawson Place Child Advocacy Center: a safe home to serve children up to 18 years of age who have experienced trauma; Concern for Neighbors Food Bank:, which collects and distributes food to homeless and low-income families; and Teachers of Color, which supports people of color pursing teaching careers in the Edmonds School District.

The following organizations received foundation awards during the first grant cycle of 2021:

The Edmonds Art Festival Foundation received a grant to support the Edmonds Art Festival, which has been held every year in June for the last 60 years. The grant will be distributed to the Visual Arts teachers, who will be given discretion to collect art supplies for their own classrooms and students as needed. Overall, these funds will supply art material for around 1,640 students.

The Edmonds College Foundation (ECF) provides scholarships and grants for students enrolled at Edmonds College through the Student Success Grants and Scholarships Program. The Hazel Miller Foundation granted to ECF to continue supporting their students through tuition, fees, books, tutoring, and other related costs of attendance.

Washington Business Week received a grant for Student Sponsorship for their 2021 programs. This grant will go to students who qualify for financial support to attend the spring or summer camp program, earning two college credits during this four- to five-day program.

Concern for Neighbors, Homage, Edmonds Food Bank and Lynnwood Food Bank all received grants from the Hazel Miller Foundation to support a variety of programs and meals throughout Edmonds and Snohomish County. With COVID-19, adjustments have been made in their processes and programs to provide the healthiest, highest quality food items to an increased number of guests.

Clothes For Kids plans to continue providing free school clothing to students within Snohomish County who qualify for free or reduced meals at school. This grant will help maintain the store throughout the year and keep it stocked with a variety of clothing for the students.

Cocoon House empowers young people and their families to break the cycle of homelessness through outreach programs, housing and prevention. With this grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation, Cocoon House plans to continue supporting young people in crisis by helping them transition to safety and prepare for successful and healthy futures.

Edmonds Center for the Arts will use the grant from the foundation to support their art and education programs: Digital Education Matinees, Virtual & Socially-Distanced Artist Residencies, Kidstock! @Home Series, and many more.

Office Moms & Dads will use the Hazel Miller Foundation grant to provide caring and nurturing companions for children in the process of entering the foster care system.

Leadership Snohomish County connects and develops young leaders through a Signature, Young Professional and Leadership for Racial Equity Cohort as well as community events. The grant from the foundation will be used toward Step Up, a racial equality event held at the end of April.

The Hazel Miller Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation dedicated to the citizens of Edmonds and South Snohomish County. For more information, go to www.hazelmillerfoundation.org.