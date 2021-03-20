High school sports roundup for March 19, 2021

Football

​Edmonds Woodway defeated Shorewood 47-0

Shoreline Stadium

Score By Quarter Final

Shorewood 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 0

Edmonds-Woodway 7 – 6 -27 -7 47



Scoring Plays:

EW- 1st Quarter-7:39- Steele Swinton 23-yard pass from Cruze Colwill (Jacob Sanchez-Arias Kick)

EW- 2nd Quarter-7:16- Steele Swinton 3-yard run (kick failed)

EW- 3rd Quarter-8:05- Steele Swinton 18-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

EW- 3rd Quarter-6:16- Steele Swinton 8-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)

EW- 3rd Quarter-5:50- Nathan Tesfatsion 23-yard pass from Cruze Colwill (kick failed)

EW- 3rd Quarter-2:06- Steele Swinton 51-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias Kick)

EW- 4th Quarter-6:11- Nathanuel Marinez 3-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias Kick)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-0; Shorewood 0-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday March 26; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 13-7

Edmonds Stadium

Score By Quarter Final

Lynnwood 7- 0- 0- 0 7

Meadowdale 0- 0- 6- 7 13

Scoring Plays:

LYNN- 1st Quarter-0:48- Tanner Fahey 13-yard pass from Julius Heudorf (Paul Holeman Kick)

MEAD- 3rd Quarter, 4:22 – Ian Newsom 1-yard run (Run Failed)

MEAD- 4th Quarter, 7:10- Ian Newsom 38-yard interception (Cole Sargent Kick)

Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Lynnwood 1-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday March 26; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday March 26; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 43-0

Shoreline Stadium

Score By Quarter Final

Mountlake Terrace 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 0

Shorecrest 9 -27 -7 – 0 43

Scoring Plays:

SC- 1st Quarter- Gavin Dalziel 29-yard field goal

SC- 1st Quarter- Connor Dow 36-yard pass from Carson Christensen (kick blocked)

SC- 2nd Quarter- Daryl Scott 20-yard interception (kick blocked)

SC- 2nd Quarter- Marcus Tidwill 67-yard run (Gavin Dalziel kick)

SC- 2nd Quarter- LJ Baxter fumble recovery in the end zone (Gavin Dalziel kick)

SC- 2nd Quarter- Carson Christensen 18-yard run (Gavin Dalziel kick)

SC- 3rd Quarter- Gabe Nelson 20-yard pass from Carson Christensen (Gavin Dalziel kick)

Records: Shorecrest 2-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorewood; Friday March 26, 6 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

— Compiled by Steve Willits