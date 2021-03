High school sports roundup for March 23, 2022

Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Dallin Agler (C) 6-1, 6-1

Zack Foreman (EW) defeated Rolando Lee (C) 6-0,6-0

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Jacob Hahn (C) 6-0, 6-1

Sam Browne (EW) won via forfeit

Doubles:

Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Matthew Sheuffele/Kevin Jacks (C) 7-5, 6-2

Will Bates/Cooper McCarthy (EW) defeated Nolan Brown/Brandon Del Rosario (C) 6-2, 6-1

Jackson Fritz/Daniel Park (EW) won via forefeit

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Glacier Peak; Thursday March 25; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:

Yili Berisha (MD) defeated Markus Nelson (MT) 6-1, 6-3

Aden Le (MT) defeated John O’Connell (MD) 6-4, 6-1

Nathaniel Ballard (MT) defeated Caleb Chun (MD) 6-4, 6-3

Gunnar Hall (MD) defeated Matthew Choi (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Dara Jahanpanah/Kallen Kinney (MD) defeated Trace Fagan/Hans Bahm (MT) 6-4,6-3

Alex Lee/Jake Britton (MD) defeated Kien Nguyen/Ben Ketchum (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Joe Kautzman/Daniel Lee (MD) defeated Sekoiyah Minnix/Izrael Carbajal (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: at Mariner; Thursday March 25; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday March 25; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Chris Combs (SW) defeated Sam Yu (L) 6-3, 6-3

Murray Falkin (SW) defeated Johnny Cao (L) 6-0, 6-0

Sean McCundless (SW) defeated Adam Skraban (L) 6-0, 6-1

Sam Perkowski (SW) defeated Alvin Le (L) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

David Lin/Ethan Farley (SW) defeated Titus Yu/Andy Ho (L). 6-4, 6-2

Henry Sheffield/Nathan Uran (SW) defeated Luke Tyler/Drew Kiner (L) 6-1, 6-1

Connor Vana/Will Galipeau (SW) defeated Matthew Ruiz/Joey McClellen (L) 6-0, 6-3

Lynnwood next match: vs Arlington; Thursday March 25; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 1-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Jessica Emerson

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:

– Own goal for Cascade during the 9th minute

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-2-1; Cascade 2-5

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Thursday March 25; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Allie Williams and Alex Ross

Archbishop Murphy goal scorers:

– Alexa Chiangpradit (2)

– Reeve Borseth

– Taylor Campbell

Records: Archbishop Murphy 6-0; Mountlake Terrace 3-3-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Meadowdale; Thursday March 25; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 5-0

Goalkeeper shutout: Cadence Mikesell

Marysville Getchell goal scorers:

– Kirsten Crane

– Madeline Gish

– Alana Gomez

– Amanda Szechenyi

– Alana Gomez

Records: Marysville Getchell 1-5-1; Lynnwood 0-5-1

Lynnwood next match; vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday March 25; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits