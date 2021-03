High school sports roundup for March 25, 2021

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 2-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Sierra Sonko

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Natalie Cardin (2)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-3-1; Meadowdale 1-6

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Marysville Getchell; Monday March 29; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale’s season has concluded.

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

No other details provided

Records: Monroe 5-3; Edmonds-Woodway 4-3-1

Boys Tennis

Glacier Peak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1

Singles

Dario Ristovski (GP) defeated Russell Anderson (EW) 6-0, 6-0

Jason Yee (GP) defeated Zack Foreman (EW) 6-0, 6-1

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Jakob Diepenbrock (GP) 6-3, 6-3

Joe Pappas (GP) defeated Sam Browne (EW) 6-4, 3-6, (10-7)

Doubles:

Robby Box/Gage Russon (GP) defeated Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) 6-2, 6-4

Jackson Stumpf/Nathan Simicic (GP) defeated Jackson Fritz/Daniel Park (EW) 6-1, 6-2

Max Foley/Tyler Olbright (GP) defeated Noah Croskey/Peyson Smith (EW) 6-3, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday March 29; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Arlington defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:

Sam Yu (L) defeated Braden Dahlgren (A) 6-2, 6-1

Johnny Cao (L) defeated Josh Hurst (A) 6-1, 6-7, 6-0

Dawson Ford (A) defeated Adam Skraban (L) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

Max Morzelewski (A) defeated Alvin Le (L) 7-6, 6-3

Doubles:

Cameron Janousek/Jacob Bolopue (A) defeated Titus Yu/Andy Ho (L) 6-2, 6-3

Tyler Uftens/Cadyn Sava (A) defeated Luke Tyler/Drew Kiner (L) 6-3, 6-7, 10-8

Matthew Ruiz/Joey McClellen (L) defeated Isaiah Cristofferson/Jerry Chavez (A) 6-2, 6-4

Lynnwood next match: vs Kamiak; Monday March 29; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Mariner 7-0

Singles:

Yili Berisha (MD) defeated Kevin Tran (MR) 6-0, 6-1

Caleb Chun (MD) defeated Jesus Rangel (MR) 6-2, 6-0

Gunnar Hall (MD) defeated William Tuju (MR) 6-0, 6-1

Joe Kautzman (MD) defeated Joseph Na (MR) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Dara Jahanpanah/Kallen Kinney (MD) defeated Dennis Pham/Landon Manoppo (MR) 6-0, 6-2

Alex Lee/Jake Britton (MD) defeated Shakeel Khan/Itzack Tambanua (MR) 6-0, 6-0

Andreas Karnikis/Daniel Lee (MD) defeated Brandon McElhoe/Spiro Kafkilidis (MR) 6-2, 6-1

Meadowdale next match: at Cascade; Monday March 29; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Chris Combs (SW) defeated Markus Nelson (MT) 7-5, 6-1

Murray Falkin (SW) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Sean McCandless (SW) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-2, 6-4

Henry Sheffield (SW) defeated Kai Magbuhat (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

David Lin/Ethan Farley (SW) defeated Christian Gill-More/Matthew Choi (MT) 6-1, 6-3

Tate Nelson/Sam Perkowski (SW) defeated Trace Fagan/Hans Bahm (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Connor Vana/Nathan Hagemeier (SW) defeated Kien Nguyen/Ben Ketchum (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Mariner; Monday March 29; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits