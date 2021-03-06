HIgh school sports roundup for March 5, 2021

Girls soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 3-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Jessica Emerson

Goal Scorers:

– Deanna Montero Vega

– Sydney Chappell

– Melia Plumis

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Kamiak 0-2

Edmonds Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy (2-0); Tuesday March 9; 6 p.m.

Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 2-0

Records: Lake Stevens 2-0; Meadowdale 0-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest (1-1); Tuesday March 9; 7:00 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 6-1

Mountlake Terrace picked up their first win of the season as fiveof their six goals were scored by freshman players, including three from Natalie Cardin who now has four goals over the first two games of her high school career.

Goals Scorers:

– Natalie Cardin (Mountlake Terrace), 3

– Daniella Cortezzo (Mountlake Terrace)

– Morgan Damschev (Mountlake Terrace)

– Maikalia Nelson (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1; Cascade 1-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood (2-0); Tuesday March 9; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Volleyball

Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 3-0

25-7, 25-12, 25-9

The Mavericks lost in straight sets tonight to a Vikings team that finished 2nd at last year’s 4A State Tournament with only one senior on their roster.

Meadowdale individual stats:

Maren L’Hirondelle 3 kills

Sierra Moll 8 digs

Adah Hall 6 assists

Records: Lake Stevens 2-0; Meadowdale 1-1

Meadowdale next match: at home vs Shorecrest (0-2); Monday March 8; 7 p.m.