High school sports roundup for March 6, 2021

Edmonds-Woodway defeats Mountlake Terrace 44-0

Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace 0- 0- 0- 0

Edmonds-Woodway 14-23-7-0

The Warriors jumped out to a 37-0 halftime lead and then cruised to a 44-0 season opening victory. John Gradwohl picked up his 150th career coaching victory as he begins his 25th season as the EWHS head coach. Platooning quarterbacks Cruze Colwill and Alec Rust were both impressive when on the field, Rust threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two others, Colwill also completed two touchdowns.

Scoring Plays:

1st Quarter, 10:42- Natan Tesfatsion 44 yard TD pass from Cruze Colwill (Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT)

1st Quarter, 1:39- Charm Pommachan 48 yard TD pass from Alec Rust (Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT)

2nd Quarter, 11:53- Alec Rust 27 yard TD run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT)

2nd Quarter, 3:22- Isaac Rust 45 yard TD pass from Cruze Colwill (Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT)

2nd Quarter, 2:26- Emran Abdulkadir Safety, QB Sack in the end zone

2nd Quarter, 0:41- Alec Rust 1 yard TD run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT)

3rd Quarter, 6:30- Steele Swinton TD pass from Alec Rust (Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest (1-0); Friday March 12; 6 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cedarcrest (0-1); Friday March 12; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Meadowdale defeats Shorewood 28-0

Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale 7-14-7-0

Shorewood 0- 0- 0-0

Scoring Plays:

1st Quarter, 0:04- Tristan Ahlstedt 1 yard TD run (Cole Sargent PAT)

2nd Quarter, 4:45- Sam Lybeer 2 yard TD run (Cole Sargent PAT)

2nd Quarter, 1:13- Sam Lybeer 24 TD run (Cole Sargent PAT)

3rd Quarter, 3:25- Cedric Washington 78 yard TD fumble return (Cole Sargent)

Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Shorewood 0-1

Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday March 12; 7 p.m.

Shorecrest defeats Lynnwood 23-0

Edmonds Stadium

Shorecrest 3-0-0-20

Lynnwood. 0-0-0-0

Scoring Plays:

1st Quarter, 0:00- Gavin Dalziel 36 yard field goal

4th Quarter, 7:25- Carson Christensen 8 yard TD run (Gavin Dalziel PAT)

4th Quarter, 4:09- Desmond Fox 16 yard TD pass from Carson Christensen (Missed PAT)

4th Quarter, 3:06- Marcus Tidwell 1 yard TD run (Gavin Dalziel PAT)

Records: Shorecrest 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood (0-1); Friday March 12; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium