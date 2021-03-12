In planning a second season of Walkable Main Street, city asks community to weigh in

The City of Edmonds is considering again implementing its Walkable Main Street program downtown this summer, and is inviting residents to take a survey to share their ideas.

The program closed Main Street between 3rd and 6th Avenues to vehicles last summer, running on Saturdays and Sundays from June 20-Oct. 11.

With pedestrians free to walk along the street, restaurants and retailers also expanded their footprint beyond their brick-and-mortar establishments to provide the ability for distanced dining and shopping.

“After our success with Walkable Main Street last year, we are looking at offering a second season this year,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “We would like to hear from our residents on how we can make it even better.”

An online survey, available as of Thursday, can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WalkableMain. The survey is until 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 24.

Additionally, City staff will be meeting with downtown business owners and surveying them for their ideas, and this feedback will be added to answers already collected from last year’s Walkable Main Street discussions.