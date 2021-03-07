John Brock appointed to vacant Town of Woodway council seat

John Brock has been appointed to the Woodway Town Council seat, filling a vacancy left when Mike Quinn was appointed mayor following the retirement of former Mayor Carla Nichols.

Brock, who has served on the Woodway Planning Commission since January 2020, was among six candidates interviewed by the council for the vacant seat. He was appointed March 1.

According to a report from Mayor Quinn, during the interview process, Brock “noted that our local Town government has been ‘a bright spot, a welcome relief, and positive counterpoint to the chaos of our national politics. I am honored to be involved in that effort.'”

Brock grew up in Edmonds and joined the Coast Guard after graduating from high school. He served on active duty and as a reservist for 12 years. He studied civil engineering and land surveying in college. He currently works for a computer software company, providing technical support and development team work. He lives in the Woodway Estates neighborhood.

Brock will serve in his council position until the certification of the next general election in November 2021. The winner of the election will serve through December 31, 2021, plus an additional four-year term beginning January 1, 2022.