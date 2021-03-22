Just Around the Corner: A sweet part of many weddings, Borracchini’s Bakery closes its doors

All’s not flour and roses at Borracchini’s Bakery. The business has turned off the ovens, put away the spatulas, and bundled up the aprons. The 100-year-old Seattle institution is closed forever.

Egged on by the pandemic this past year, customers could no longer hold weddings, birthdays and other celebrations, leading to a great decrease in the sale of cakes and other get-together foods.

The bakery, at 2307 Rainier Ave. S. in Seattle, was the place for couples to purchase their buttery wedding cakes.

The uneven floors, fake plants, and general dated look of the store were part of the charm of Borracchini’s.

But what really pulled the crowds in were the delicious baked goods and the pastas, cheeses, sauces and other ingredients for a big Italian meal. And the iconic cakes: During the 1980s and 1990s, whenever I heard of someone getting married, their wedding cake had to be from Borracchini’s. What made the cakes special was the buttery, not-too-sweet frosting. A friend said, “To me, it’s got a very unique taste. I can still remember the taste, and it’s been well over 30 years.”

Now, the kitchen lights are turned off.

— Story and photos by David Carlos

