Kids are Bookin’ It: Immerse yourself in ‘Planet Ocean’ and learn why we are connected by water

Planet Ocean by Patricia Newman

Photography by Annie Crawley

Non-Fiction, Recommended for Grades 4 – 8 and older

Here’s a fun, fact-filled, fascinating book that fully immerses you in waves and waves of information about oceans and the people who depend on them and love them, like you. This is your invitation to plunge into the unique experience of Planet Ocean. Get ready for a collection of stories that center around three specific areas: the Coral Triangle, Salish Sea, and the Arctic. Yes, the Salish Sea right in our backyard. The stories are read in the book text, shown in stunning photos, and shared in dynamic QR bar coded videos that are so easily accesible.

The writing captures exciting facts about how oceans sustain life and fill our souls with inspiration and creativity. This book includes motivating stories of action people are taking, especially young people, and how they’re making a difference in saving our planet. Our planet is more than 70% ocean, why are we calling it Planet Earth when it’s Planet Ocean?

The photography is breathtaking. These photos provide an added dimension to viewing the beauty of the ocean, and the plants and creatures in it. They also record the damage that’s been done to the ocean, accompanied by very helpful text that explains the science behind what’s happening. It’s written to be well understood, very straightforward, helpful information.

And what an added bonus. Diver Annie Crawley invites readers along with her on diving adventures, through videos readers can easily access with the bar codes on the book pages. These videos are incredible opportunities to travel through the wonders of the Coral Triangle, the Salish Sea, and the Arctic, with narration by the diver herself. Have you ever seen the Edmonds Underwater Park from underwater? One of these videos will take you there.

People are the problem for our ocean, but we are also the solution. We can all learn. Actions that young people are taking now are showcased in this book, demonstrating how they are making a difference in the fight to preserve the ocean and its plants and animals. The book also includes ideas for what we all can do, and encourages the readers to each think about their own unique talents and interests and decide what they will do. The more we all learn, the better we understand. This book/photo/video resource makes that learning fun and exciting.

Award-winning author Patricia Newman’s books empower young readers to act, because as she has seen, small actions make ripples around the world. She has written a large number of non-fiction and fiction children’s books. Find out more about this energetic author at her website patriciamnewman.com

Award-winning producer, underwater photographer, author and motivational speaker Annie Crawley founded Dive Into Your Imagination, creating a series of books, eBooks, DVDs, lesson plans, prints, posters, cartoon characters and more products to entertain, educate, and awe you about life within our ocean. She is a member of the Women Divers Hall of Fame. Traveling as a scuba diving instructor around the world with a camera in hand, she shares the ocean with you. Find out more about her at her website anniecrawley.com

Patricia Newman and Annie Crawley have been friends for a long time. They like working on books together. They are a great example of what wonderful things friends can do together.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery "Kat Out of the Bag" is available and also the prequel "Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash." She is a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library