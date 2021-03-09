Know the value you bring: Seattle Storm star offers advice during Edmonds International Women’s Day keynote

“Jiujitsu them” was the advice that Dawn Trudeau, co-owner of Seattle’s own WNBA Championship-winning basketball team, had for women who find themselves in spaces where there voices aren’t valued. “Outmaneuver them,” she said.

Trudeau and WNBA All-American player Sue Bird were the final event and keynote speakers of the third annual Edmonds’ International Women’s Day celebration, and they had plenty of maneuvers to suggest. Over the course of the 45-minute conversation Monday via Zoom, moderated by Q13 Executive Producer and Edmonds resident Jessamyn McIntyre, the two WNBA powerhouses covered everything from miserable failure to perms.

Bird’s advice to women was an invisible maneuver: Know the value you bring. As a professional athlete and as a women, Bird said, it’s often easy to disregard the experiences you’ve had because you’ve been trained to think you’re always the least intelligent person in the room. “When I would get on the phone with the WNBA League Oofficials, lawyers, I kinda would stay quiet. I’d be like, ‘OK, they know more than me,’” she said. “But as I went through it, I started to realize, wait a minute, I actually know more, because I’ve lived this, I’ve experienced it.”

Trudeau pointed out how she never went to college, but made her way into an executive position at Microsoft. The alternative route she took lead her to gain critical life-problem-solving experience that made her a different kind of force in the workplace. “Those lived experiences are just as valuable as degrees, at times, just as valuable as being the taller guy in the room,” she said. “All of these things that we’ve had to go through, struggling as women to gain acceptance and our fair share, it does bring in a different kind of intelligence, strength and courage.”

Uniqueness is important internally as well as externally, and both women emphasized the importance of staying true to oneself. For Bird, it was accepting who she was and wanted to be, even while being drafted and being told to look and act a certain way. For Trudeau, it was knowing the values of her business. When she and the co-owners of the Storm decided to create their ownership company, Force 10 Hoops LLC, they sat down with a white board and decided what they stood for: “Opportunities for women, being good citizens in this community, making sure that we’re strong, women role models for little girls and little boys,” she said of their values. “And that has been the foundation of how we run the business.”

And indeed, Trudeau, Bird and the Storm have been vocal about issues of social justice, especially over the last year. Trudeau described going around to every gear and sports store in the city and asking to see Storm gear, only to be met with excuses. “We can’t really find any, we don’t really have a demand for it,” she said the stores mumbled. “But they had Sonics gear. And the Sonics haven’t been here in a decade.” Trudeau pointed out how activism can mean something as simple as creating that demand—making a phone call and asking ESPN to play more womens’ sports, for example.

Meanwhile, on the court, Bird and the rest of the Storm were vocalizing support for the “#SayHerName” movement all season. Founded in 2014, but reinvigorated after the death of Breonna Taylor last summer, this movement raises awareness around police violence against Black women, who too often go unrecognized as just another number. The Storm wore shirts bearing the words “Black Lives Matter,” and held a 26-second moment of silence for Taylor, who was 26 when she was killed.

Bird said it’s about her personal definition of legacy, which looks like paying forward the generosity that has helped her in her success. “Somebody else is going to have the next big idea, somebody is going to break my assists record. These things are going to happen. So, what did I do besides that?” she said.

The Storm has done plenty besides basketball, but both women said it wouldn’t be without mutual support among the players, their fans and the ownership. Bird pointed out how many athletic teams have found disagreement between players and ownership companies when it comes to social justice, and said she is grateful to have felt the support of the company throughout her career.

For men who want to support women, Bird said it is essential to acknowledge the ways in which systems are designed to benefit men without misunderstanding what that means. “If I say to you that you had an advantage, it doesn’t mean that you didn’t work hard!” She said to a hypothetical man. “The sooner you become accepting of the truth, the sooner you will be a better ally.”

“It’s not a zero-sum game,” Trudeau added, saying that men can be advocates by simply uplifting and intentionally including women. “There’s room for all of us to be successful.”

It shouldn’t always be up to women to educate men, too, Bird said. Both women articulated the importance of continued learning for oneself. “Share what you know, offer what you can, assume good intent and come from a place of love,” Trudeau offered. “That’s how we can support each other.”

— By Martha Harding