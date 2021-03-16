League of Women Voters presenting Speak Up School classes on redistricting

Every 10 years, the Washington State Redistricting Commission creates new voting-district maps based on population growth and changes. Where these lines are drawn will determine how strong a voice each voter has in every election for the next decade. The League of Women Voters is sponsoring Speak Up School classes in March so voters can prepare to provide their input.

You will learn how to write your own personal, powerful testimony and deliver it with confidence to the

Redistricting Commission. Choose the full series of free classes on Saturday, March 20, or join one of the individual evening sessions.

All the Basics – Testimony & Testifying: March 20, 9 a.m. – noon

March 20, 9 a.m. – noon Testimony only : Monday, March 22, 6-8 p.m.

: Monday, March 22, 6-8 p.m. Testifying only : March 25, 6-7:30 p.m.

: March 25, 6-7:30 p.m. Data Lenses – Explore district maps: Tuesday, March 23, 6-7:30 p.m.

Register through Eventbrite, then join the classes on Zoom. The event is open to residents from any of

Washington counties.

For more information, visit: lwvsnoho.org.