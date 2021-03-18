Letter to the editor: A call for unity and a rally against hate

Editor:
On March 16, multiple shootings occurred in Atlanta in which eight people were killed and others were injured. Among the dead were six Asian-American women. This terrible incident is the latest in the rising number of anti-Asian crimes in America over the past year and is a trend apparently being fueled by a feeling by some that the COVID-19 pandemic was caused by China, and by extension, people of Asian ethnicity.
The Stop AAPI (Asian-American Pacific Islander) Hate National Report shows nearly 3,800 anti-Asian incidents were reported from March 19, 2020 to February 28, 2021. Anti-Asian hate crime in 16 of America’s largest cities increased 149% in 2020 according to an analysis of official preliminary police data by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. And these statistics reflect only reported incidents—many more such incidents are never reported. (Source: https://www.csusb.edu/sites/default/files/FACT%20SHEET-%20Anti-Asian%20Hate%202020%203.2.21.pdf)
We are blessed to live in a community such as Edmonds that is welcoming and kind, but members of our Asian-American and Pacific Islander community are feeling fearful about what they are seeing and hearing about the recent anti-Asian actions in our country and region. For this reason, we are calling on my fellow leaders and community members to join in efforts to stand up to this hate. We are currently working with a number of individuals in our community to put together a peaceful rally in the very near future in Edmonds and other parts of Snohomish County to provide an opportunity for us to come together in unity and to raise awareness about the need to support and respect one another—especially during these troubled times. More details about the rally will be announced soon.
If you would like to be involved in supporting or organizing this event with me, please feel free to contact Will Chen at friendsofwill21@gmail.com. Now is not the time to stand by, we must speak up and speak out as one voice against this hate!
Together We Will!
Will Chen
Jenna Nand
Edmonds
What evidence is there that the Atlanta shooter is lying about his motives? There are plenty of legitimate events in our country to reference. It weakens an important topic when possibly unrelated events are handled in this way.
Is the first comment (from Glen) an attempt to move away for the POINT of showing our fellow citizens support? I hope not Glen.
Sure the letter led with yesterday’s massacre but perhaps that’s just what inspired the letter writers in the first place?
Is it best to suggest a revise and edit instead of going off on Will and Jenna?
**Or do you hear how ridiculous my idea is and see why it’s best to just comment on the letter’s main point which is the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans?
Glen I am sure you agree with the idea of rallying Edmonds citizens to actually put supportive ACTION to where their talk is, yes?
Thank you Will and Jenna,
I’m glad you’ve decided to actually do something to try and convey to our citizens of Asian American descent, that not all non-Asians are taking their disturbed beliefs out on them, as though they actually represent entire countries personally.
My hope is that the people who have given so much of their time and energy protesting and showing their support to their causes these last few years at the intersection of 100th/ Hwy104 – – will please consider moving to Hwy 99/ 224th,
because time and time again that area gets called out on these My Edmonds News comments sections as ignored and/ or not included.
Perhaps this will be a turning point to moving the crowd up to 99?
I just want to say, I support the Asian American community. I will be happy to participate in the rally.
As for Glen’s point, it’s well taken but I think the timing has left a lot of people scared. And sadly, it’s hard to know if the police community is holding back information. There are possible reason to hold back, they may be trying to prevent the situation from further inflaming passions and further escalating violence. They may be trying to avoid retaliatory acts of violence. There are just so many possibilities that people may not want to rely on the information being provided by the Sheriffs office there.
Please be compassionate.
I see, thanks for adding possible perspective Aaron.
Hi Buck,
My pleasure. I hope it helps. Thank you for your comments as well. I appreciate your coming to the Asian American Communities defense in a time of tragedy. Not that I represent them. We civilized people must stand-up for what’s right, and I believe that’s what your comments represent that.
ALM – Asian Lives Matters , as matter of fact
All Lives Matters , HATE US A VIRUS
ROBERT HA
Great letter Will and Jenna- thanks to you and those at Westgate and all who are demonstrating to convey that “Hate has no home here”. We are better together.