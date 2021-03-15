Letter to the editor: Affordable housing for Edmonds — the real story

Editor:

The future of Edmonds is up to all of us!

Our neighbors:

should be our police, firefighters, teachers, nurses and all who make Edmonds a real city.

Our seniors:

should be able to downsize and still afford to live in Edmonds

Our housing:

should provide more affordable options: small duplexes cluster-style cottages multi-family units with provisions for lower and middle-income families detached accessory dwelling units (DADU) housing young families can afford housing for veterans and those with disabilities



Our commission:

When the city created the Citizens Housing Commission in 2019, it defined our mission:

“Develop, for Council consideration, diverse housing policy options designed to expand the range of housing (including rental and owned) available in Edmonds—irrespective of age, gender, race, religious affiliation, physical disability, or sexual orientation.”

For 18 months, two dozen Edmonds residents, selected by city council, listened to the public, researched housing issues, investigated future needs and worked as a team, with public input, to create those “options.”

The housing commission sought more public input than any other Edmonds commission:

Four open houses – one in person, three online (COVID curtailed our ability to meet in person)

Four city-wide surveys from February-December 2020

Every meeting was ‘live-streamed,’ every action posted on the city website

More than 2,000 residents participated in the open houses and surveys

Their input and the questions raised in the open houses helped form the proposals

The commission did not create new laws or zoning. Only the council can do that. We provided “options” the city may consider.

Housing option types:

Of the 15 policies submitted to the council, several focused directly on housing types, including:

Develop design requirements/zoning changes to allow homeownership of two attached single-family homes (duplex or two-unit townhouses) in single-family residential areas compatible with those neighborhoods.

Establish new single-family zoning that allows construction of zero-lot line duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes of only one- or two-story height located: Near or along high-volume transit routes Next to business neighborhood (BN) zoning districts Close to schools or medical complexes

Develop “sub-area” plans, like the one at Westgate, to rethink areas zoned “business neighborhoods.” such as Five Corners, Perrinville and others. Sub-area plans can create unique, thriving residential, social gathering places and shops to integrate “missing middle housing” and business and protect our environment.

Add cluster/cottage housing as an option in single-family or multi-family areas.

Allow one attached or detached accessory dwelling unit on a single-family property with development requirements on size, ownership and parking.

Strengthen current design standards for new multi-family dwellings to maintain and enhance the unique characteristics of Edmonds.

Let the city council know that you support these policy recommendations and all of the Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission proposals.

Send your council emails to: council@edmondswa.gov

To see all commission proposals: www.citizenshousingcommission.org/

We hope the city council will consider our policy proposals and tailor these recommendations to fit our community. The commission’s proposals are the beginning of planning a welcoming and diverse community for all.

Edmonds Citizen Housing Commission members and alternates

Tana Axtelle

Jess Blanch

Judi Gladstone

Tanya Kataria

Greg Long

Alena Nelson-Vietmeier

Rick Nishino

Bob Throndsen