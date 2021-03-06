Letter to the editor: City council candidate Janelle Cass committed to serving everyone

Editor:

It is starting to look like we will have an exciting city council race to look forward to this year. Position 2 has some great folks running for it.

Janelle Cass is the perfect candidate to represent Edmonds because she cares about everyone. She holds a degree in civil and bio-environmental engineering from the United States Air Force Academy and worked 12 years for the Federal Aviation Administration, performing environmental impact analysis and community outreach for aviation construction and air space projects. This alone should peak the interest of our citizens as we live so close to Paine Field. And now as a business owner focused on health and wellness, she serves everyone, all the time. Further, as a business owner she appreciates the many financial challenges and decisions business owners have to make, and have had to make in this COVID 19 environment. She will use her financial expertise to promote sound financial decisions for our city.

Janelle understands that a city councilmember should always put the focus on what the city needs first. She is a critical thinker, approaches issues collaboratively and has worked with broad and diverse groups to come up with solutions based on sound judgment and scientific data. Her agenda is not driven by partisan motives, career interests, resume padding, or personal issues that don’t apply to other residents or the collective well-being of Edmonds. Her sole focus in running is to serve her neighbors when elected; to make sure the Edmonds we know and love stays that way.

Theresa Campa Hutchison