Letter to the editor: Housing policy recommendations contrary to wishes of residents

As suggested by Kim Bayer-Augustavo and Ed Augustavo in MEN 3/9/2021, I have sent the following brief message to the city council. If you want to help preserve the ambiance of our city, please do the same!

As a long time Edmonds resident, I’d like to comment on the Citizens’ Housing Commission Final Policy Recommendations.

Researching the history leading up to the Final Policy, I could see that the city government and city council have an agenda which is contrary to the wishes of the populace.

The 2015/17 Comprehensive Plan advocates “Strategies to Promote Affordable Housing” (p90) without any stated justification for this strategy and no cited community or homeowner input. Its “Implementation Action: Develop a strategy by 2019 for increasing the supply of affordable housing and meeting diverse housing needs.” (p96)

Subsequently the city council resolved (1427): “WHEREAS, the Council has heard numerous comments and concerns from our constituents that the process for establishing policies around an expanded range of housing options should be revised to include greater public input and balanced representation.”

After the Edmonds Citizens’ Housing Commission was chosen an online survey was done (2/2019). In response to the survey statement (Q13): “It is important to me that single family neighborhoods remain zoned as single family.” 82% of 684 homeowners agreed (61% strongly).

Yet the Final Policy Recommendations from the Edmonds Citizens’ Housing Commission include three policy proposals that will allow multiple family dwellings on single lots in single family zones:

Change zoning in single family zones to allow “Missing Middle Housing (duplexes)”;

Change zoning in single family zones for “Cluster/Cottage Housing”;

Allow “Detached Accessory Dwelling Units” in single family zones.

Please pay attention to the wishes of the property owners in Edmonds and remove these 3 policies from your Final Policy Recommendations!

Robert Adelman

Edmonds