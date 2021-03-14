Letter to the editor: Luke Distelhorst is the leader we need on city council

Editor:

We are writing to voice our support for City Council Position No. 2 candidate Luke Distelhorst, who is running to retain his current seat on the Edmonds City Council.

In just over one year on council, Luke has barely skipped a beat transitioning from an active and successful volunteer presence in our community to making a significant difference in city government during a most challenging year. He has accomplished much in a short time to the benefit of our whole community, including some of our most vulnerable residents.

He authored the “Housing and Relief Fund” to support Edmonds residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in $580,000 of Federal CARES funding being distributed to community members in need

Authored a resolution that banned residential evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic

He led a group of City and community partners in producing Suicide Prevention Month in September 2020 that including online events and advocacy work around mental health and suicide prevention for residents of all ages

Co-led policy changes to Driving While License Suspended 3rd Degree to address issues of equity as well as efficient use of justice resources

Throughout his time on council, Luke has been the type of councilmember who works collaboratively with all of his colleagues, no matter how their views might align or differ. His level of professionalism and collegiality is of the highest standard.

Luke has fostered relationships and is endorsed by local Edmonds, Snohomish County and elected leaders at the state level. This helps bring a regional approach to issues that don’t end at our city lines, and creates connections to advocate for legislative and budget items to support our city.

It is clear that Luke has the necessary experience, awareness, and work ethic to effectively serve Edmonds; above everything, though, we believe that his greatest strengths as a councilmember can be found in his character. He is a thoughtful and diplomatic leader who has a proven track record of listening to the concerns of others. He doesn’t make decisions hastily or without doing his due diligence of research. And most of all, he treats people with integrity and kindness, even when disagreements arise.

Luke is the kind of leader we each support and we are proud to be his campaign team.

Sincerely,

Rhienn Davis

Kelsey Foster

Erica Sugg

Richard Suico