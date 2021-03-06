Letter to the editor: Point Edwards responds to Save Our Marsh concerns

Editor:

We want to thank Save our Marsh for sharing their thoughts with Point Edwards (see the Feb. 24 letter here) and to thank the Edmonds community as well for their questions and comments. Point Edwards Homeowners Association and Landscape Team, in conjunction with Certified Arboricultural and Biological Experts, have submitted an application for a Type III-A Landscape Modification Permit to be able to work on a small portion of the PE complex. The project does not propose any new development, will not change the slope or stormwater movement, and will not create any impervious surfaces. Instead, the entire goal is to positively influence the landscape by responsible tree work, and then careful replanting.

This project balances current zoning, the City of Edmonds Comprehensive Plan, the COE Urban Forest Management Plan, as well as the wildlife goals of adjoining properties with the goals of the owners making up the HOA. Our application has been uploaded and can be found on the City of Edmonds website. Though the public comment period has closed, comments will still be considered if sent to Landscape Manager Bel Johnson, if received by March 20, 2021.

The following statement was already shared with COE City Council and Development Department Staff, with Point Edwards residents, and was sent to Marjorie Fields, as lead contact for Save Our Marsh. Because we cannot be sure if everyone interested has seen our response, and to reach a broader audience, we want to share the following: