Letter to the editor: Proposed policies would mean a welcome change in housing options

To the editor:

I am writing to share my support for the recommended policies presented by the Citizens Housing Commission. I am so grateful for the many opportunities to participate through surveys and open houses. And, most of all, I am proud of a city that is looking forward and trying to prepare to be a city that is rich in opportunity, community and diversity.

My husband and I moved here in 1998. Already Edmonds had changed. We didn’t find any shingle mills here, but there were already a lot of condos. Since 1998, there have obviously been more changes. For example, in my neighborhood, a fair number of classic, charming houses have been torn down along with the trees in those yards and replaced with very large houses and a lot of hardscape. It’s not my favorite kind of change, but change it is. And there will be more, no matter what.

A welcome change would be to see the variety in housing options the commission has outlined. As they have so well expressed, single family houses and expensive condominiums are not the only desirable housing. Personally, I would love to have a detached accessory dwelling on my lot, especially now that I’m getting old. It would allow extended family to live together, but still have private dwellings. It would allow helpers to be close by. Or duplexes! When I was growing up, both sets of my grandparents lived in duplexes in different states. In the case of my mother’s parents, they were able to remodel to stay in (half of) the home where they had raised their family and make some income, too. Downsizing, in their case, didn’t mean leaving!

I think young families or better —a mix of young families and singles and elders, would love the chance to live in the cluster-style cottages. The homes would be the right size for the household, and the common space will provide a great opportunity to build community.

I’m excited about creating a city where

seniors can downsize and still live in Edmonds;

our neighbors are our adult children, teachers, police officers, firefighters, nurses and others who make Edmonds a real city;

small households can find duplexes, detached ADUs, or cluster-style cottages.

In short, I applaud the work of the commission and urge the Ccouncil to help create a future for Edmonds that has a wide range of housing opportunities that are affordable for the wide range of people we want in our community.

Sincerely,

Susan Kostick

Edmonds